Charges laid in investigation into historical sexual assaults in Scarborough

A 70-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults of young girls in the Scarborough area more than two decades ago.

According to investigators, the incidents occurred between 1994 and 1996 after a man befriended children within his social circle.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted an unspecified number of girls between the ages of nine and 14.

On Oct. 28, police took a 70-year-old man into custody in connection with the investigation.

Oshawa resident Arasakumar Saveremuthu has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims, and anyone with information si being urged to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.