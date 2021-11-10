Charges laid in investigation into historical sexual assaults in Scarborough
A 70-year-old man has been charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults of young girls in the Scarborough area more than two decades ago.
According to investigators, the incidents occurred between 1994 and 1996 after a man befriended children within his social circle.
Police allege the man sexually assaulted an unspecified number of girls between the ages of nine and 14.
On Oct. 28, police took a 70-year-old man into custody in connection with the investigation.
Oshawa resident Arasakumar Saveremuthu has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police say they are concerned there may be other victims, and anyone with information si being urged to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.