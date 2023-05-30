Charges laid in Manning Crossing firearm incident; police seeking witnesses

A man has been charged after he allegedly pointed a firearm at several people at the Manning Crossing Safeway gas bar on Monday.

Police were called to the location in northeast Edmonton around 6 a.m.

They were told the man pointed the weapon at a female employee who locked herself in a back room as well as two other people.

Investigators want to talk to those witnesses.

Police found the 32-year-old man in the area and a firearm in a nearby backyard. They believe it was fired "at some point during the incident."

He faces one count of each possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon.

The witnesses and anyone else with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.