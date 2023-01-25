Charges laid in New Year’s Day crash that left driver with serious injuries

London police have laid multiple charges against a driver in relation to a serious New Year’s Day crash in which the driver crashed into a hydro pole in west London, Ont., resulting in serious injuries.

According to a press release from the London Police Service (LPS), the LPS Traffic Management Unit has laid charges in connection to a serious car crash that occurred on Jan. 1 on Springbank Drive.

A 35-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The incident originally transpired at approximately 7:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day when emergency crews responded to the area of Springbank Drive and Duke Street for a report of a collision in which a driver had crashed into a hydro pole.

The driver of the vehicle was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Cones placed on the road showed the driver heading westbound on Springbank Drive, and failing to navigate a slight curve in the road. The black Nissan sedan stopped up against the pole on a front lawn at Duke Street. There was significant damage to the car.

Speaking to CTV News London’s Brent Lale at the time, Const. Brad Yeo of the LPS Traffic Management Unit said with temperatures above 0 C and with clear driving conditions, it appeared as if “speed might be a factor” in the crash.

“We just want to remind the public that driving is serious and we need to focus our attention when we're when we're operating motor vehicles,” Yeo said in the interview.

Traffic was closed in all directions on Springbank Drive between Greenside Avenue and Springbank Drive while police investigated the crash.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on March 7 in relation to the charges.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale