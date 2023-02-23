Charges laid in northwest Calgary hit-and-run that injured 17-year-old

A Calgary family that thought no one may ever be held accountable in a hit-and-run that seriously injured their 17-year-old boy is overwhelmed by news of an arrest.

In October 2022, Brandon Taylor was crossing 16th Avenue N.W. at 46th Street.

He was hit by a white SUV and was rushed to hospital with severe injuries.

Police said at the time the driver of the SUV did not remain at the scene.

Officers located and seized what they believe to be the vehicle one week after the incident.

Thursday, police said that after an extensive investigation, Richard Blanchet, a 40-year-old Calgary man, was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Brandon was just sent home from the Foothills hospital on Feb. 6 and has a long recovery ahead, but he is making progress.

His mother said the family was content to move forward, thinking the driver would not be found, but now they may experience some closure.

"There was a ball of emotions, for sure. You never think, for the most part, that you would have closure in a situation like this because unfortunately, in many cases, people don't," Kailey Naugler said.

"(Brandon) was fitted for a seat, a wheelchair, for six to 10 years and within a week of being home and all the hard work everyone's put in, he moved to a walker."

Naugler said Brandon has good strength in some parts of his body, but he suffers from weakness similar to a severe stroke victim in other areas.

He wants to skateboard by June.

Naugler said she has compassion for the accused.

"The person in question, their family and their friends, like this is a ripple effect, in all cases, and how is that person doing, right?" she said.

"Like, just because we make mistakes in life doesn't make us a bad person. It's what we do to fix it in the end."

Blanchet is due in court on April 5.