Relatives charged in one-year-old boy's drug overdose death: police
Two Cambridge residents have been charged in connection to the death of a one-year-old boy in May.
Police said the child's death was caused by a drug overdose.
Officers were called to a home on Byton Lane in Cambridge around 2 p.m. on May 4. A child was located without vital signs and taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Following further investigation by the Coroner's Office and Waterloo regional police, two people were arrested on Oct. 27.
A 38-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, were arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Both appeared in court virtually on Wednesday and were released on bail. They are both due back in court Dec. 1.
Police said the accused are related to the victim.
"Any time we have a death of a child as a result of a drug overdose, it's tragic for the whole community," said Const. Ashley Dietrich with WRPS.
Waterloo regional police said this is the third death of a child under the age of five as a result of a drug overdose since 2019.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
With files from CTV Kitchener's Heather Senoran.
