A Regina man has been charged in connection to the city’s second homicide of 2021, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it began investigating the homicide after the victim of a “serious assault” died in hospital.

In a release, Regina police identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeffrey Lehto, of Regina. His family has been notified.

Adam R. Hook, 39, has been charged with second degree murder. He appeared in Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Quebec St. just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a report of an injured man. Police and EMS found the man with injuries they described as ‘serious.’

EMS took the man to hospital. He died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday morning. His family has been notified of his death. Police said they will be releasing the victim’s name.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help in this investigation to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).