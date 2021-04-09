Charges laid in Regina's 5th homicide

Three men have been charged after an investigation into the death of Damione Dustyhorn, an 18-year-old who died Wednesday.

According to the Regina Police Service, Cody Stanley Glenn Desnomie, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Eighteen-year-old George Moses Gordon and a 20-year-old Tristan Daniel McNabb have been charged with assault with a weapon. Gordon was also charged with using an imitation firearm. Police say they were involved in the alternation, but not connected to the death of Dustyhorn.

Dustyhorn was found dead in the 1500 block of Cameron St. after police received a report of an altercation around 8:30 p.m.

Police said two other men at the scene were found injured, one of them remains in hospital with significant injuries.