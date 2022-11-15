Charges laid in relation to Fergus high school hold and secure

A 16-year-old resident from Fergus is facing numerous charges in relation to a hold and secure Friday at Centre Wellington District High School (CWDHS).

On Tuesday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the teen was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a sentence order.

According to OPP, the incident is considered isolated, and no one was physically injured.

Around 2:25 p.m. Friday, the school was placed in hold and secure, meaning classes continued as normal but outside doors were locked, the Upper Grand District School Board said.

The board said the young person involved was not a student at CWDHS.

The hold and secure was lifted around 2:50 p.m.