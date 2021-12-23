Charges laid in Sarnia, Ont. apartment blast

Sarnia police say two people are facing charges after an explosion that forced the evacuation of seven-storey apartment building a week-and-a-half ago.

The blast happened in a ground floor unit at 275 Finch Drive, blowing the patio doors off and causing extensive damage inside.

One man inside the unit was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

About 300 people were displaced on the evening of Dec. 12, with most allowed back in the following day.

A 47-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Sarnia, are facing a number of charges.

They include arson endangering life, arson causing property damag, and a charge related to using a solvent to alter cannabis for illicit use, production or distribution.

The woman faces a separate charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The man remains in hospital and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.