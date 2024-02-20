Charges laid in Sarnia police standoff

Sarnia police have laid charges related to a standoff on Exmouth Street Monday afternoon.

Police said two young people went to a residence over the noon hour to speak with a friend, and when they knocked on the door, a man allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at them and threatened them.

The two victims took off and called 9-1-1.

Police arrived and closed the street. They surrounded the house and began negotiating with the man inside who surrendered about three hours later.

Police said an airsoft gun was found inside the home.

The 37-year-old suspect has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon with a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

Police said no one was injured, but believe it was related to another incident at the home about 12 hours earlier.

Police said a man was stabbed, leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old man. He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking. A warrant is out for his arrest.