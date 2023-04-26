Charges laid in ‘serial’ shoplifting investigation in Fergus

Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid charges in an ongoing serial shoplifting investigation in Wellington County.

Police said on March 28, they were called to a theft at a store on Tower Street South in Fergus after two people shoplifted over $1,000 in cosmetics. Then, on April 11, police said they were called once again to the same store after two people stole $500 in cosmetics.

They said in both cases, surveillance footage helped them identify the people involved.

Two people, a 37-year-old and a 36-year-old, both from Fergus, are facing theft-related charges.