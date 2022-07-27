Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage

One man is facing charges after 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.

The vandalism to the 70 panels happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.

Witnesses reported a man using a hammer, rebar and bricks to smash the glass as he walked from one side of the bridge to the other, pushing a shopping cart with him as he went.

On Wednesday, police said 58-year-old Brian Douglas Jensen had been charged in relation to the most recent vandalism, as well as a separate incident on June 18 where, at around 1:10 a.m., a single windowpane on the same bridge was shattered.

Jensen is charged with two counts each of mischief to property over $5,000, disturbing the peace, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, breaches of a conditional sentence order and a bylaw infraction for unlawful disposal of waste in a park.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

PEACE BRIDGE VANDALISM COSTING CALGARIANS

The bridge, built a decade ago in 2012, is so frequently vandalised that city officials recently launched a new campaign aimed at reducing intentional damage to the structure.

According to city officials, an average of six panels broken every year, and it costs roughly $80,000 a year to remove and replace the broken panels. This does not include the cost of the panels themselves, as the city has been using replacement panels provided when the bridge was first built.

Recently, the city has been looking into the possibility of using alternate materials other than glass for windowpanes.

“We know the Peace Bridge is an iconic art structure in our city, and we know Calgarians are upset by the vandalism and damage caused to something that is meant to be enjoyed by everyone,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Liana Deegan said on Monday.

Anyone who witnesses Peace Bridge vandalism in progress is asked to call 911.