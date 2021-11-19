Charges laid in staged collision investigation in Cambridge

Two men have been arrested and charged after police allege they staged a crash in Cambridge.

On June 18, 2020 the two men reported a head-on crash on Blenheim Road, according to police.

Police allege they subsequently submitted insurance claims for the damaged vehicles and benefits.

Following an investigation it was determined the collision was staged.

One insurance company reported losses of over $29,000, and the other insurance company reported losses of over $20,000.

A 55-year-old Cambridge man and a 39-year-old Kitchener man have both been charged with fraud over $5,000 and public mischief.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.