Charges laid in Timberlea, N.S. break and enter, more possibly on the way

Two people are facing charges and another was arrested after an early morning break and enter at a convenience store in Timberlea, N.S.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, Halifax District RCMP was called to a break and enter in progress at a convenience store on St. Margarets Bay Road.

The suspects had already fled the location by the time police arrived, but officers learned that they were driving a Dodge Ram.

Police say a short time later, officers conducted a traffic stop after locating the vehicle and safely arrested two men and a woman.

Everette Allan Branscombe, 45, of Halifax, has been charged with:

breaking and entering with intent



two counts of breaking and entering and committing offence



possession of break-in instrument



failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Christian Gordon Bennett, 36, of Halifax, has been charged with:

breaking and entering with intent

two counts of breaking and entering and committing offence

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release orderpossession of break-in instrument

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

A 34-year woman, also from Halifax, was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say Branscombe and Bennett, who appeared before a Halifax provincial courtroom Friday, could face additional charges in connection with an undisclosed number of recent break and enters in the Halifax Regional Municipality.