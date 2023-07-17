Charges laid in vehicle theft bust after OPP recovers key fobs, reprogrammable tools
Two people face several charges after police say they seized equipment used to steal vehicles, including programmable key fobs and reprogramming tools, following a search in Caledon.
OPP officers arrested a 30-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman from Caledon on Thursday after obtaining a search warrant at a residence on Winston Churchill Boulevard.
Police say they recovered two stolen vehicles, including one last month, which initiated the investigation.
The two accused are charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, and possession of an automobile master key, among others.
Both also face court-related offences. The man is charged with failing to comply with a probation order, while the woman faces failing to adhere to a release order and undertaking.
Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers.
