Charges laid in violent carjacking in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood last month.
According to police, a 39-year-old woman parked her car near Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue on June 30 and was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a handgun at her, police said, and demanded that she get out of the car, police said.
The other man allegedly kicked the woman in the leg when she honked her car horn.
Both men fled the area in a getaway car, police said.
One July 12, police executed a search warrant and took one suspect into custody. Officers recovered clothing worn during the robbery and a quantity of ammunition, investigators said.
Toronto resident Ali Barre has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and careless storage of ammunition.
The other suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Harvest Algoma launches summer breakfast programTo address summer services gaps, Harvest Algoma is again holding its Every Breakfast Counts campaign.
-
Charges pending after stolen truck driven through Whitecourt park: policeCharges are pending against a Whitecourt man after a stolen pickup truck was driven through a park filled with pedestrians.
-
Police investigate shooting at Deerfoot City shopping centreCalgary police are looking for suspects after they were called to northeast mall for reports of a shooting.
-
Algoma Country is an angler’s dreamWhile the number of American visitors has sharply declined in the last two years, some tourist outfitters in Algoma say domestic travellers are picking up the slack.
-
Northern police agencies join OPP-led initiative to crack down on guns and gangsA number of northern Ontario law enforcement agencies are uniting with the Ontario Provincial Police to enhance their capacity to crack down on guns and gang violence.
-
Bergen tornado given EF-2 rating by Environment CanadaA tornado that flattened trees, damaged several homes and destroyed another property has been given a rating by Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
YRP investigating after Gandhi statue defaced in Richmond HillYork Regional Police are investigating after a statue of Gandhi was defaced in Richmond Hill.
-
Summerside man facing jail time in drug caseA drug trafficking investigation in Summerside, P.E.I., has resulted in a man being sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Afghan refugee in B.C. going on hunger strike to help family back homeIn a desperate attempt to help her family from Afghanistan, B.C. resident Hassina Shahidyar plans to stage a hunger strike in Ottawa.