Charges laid in 'violent' SUV theft in Barrie

A 27-year-old man faces several charges following a "violent" vehicle theft in Barrie.

Police said an SUV owner stopped at a fast-food restaurant on Bayfield Street north of Coulter Street on Wednesday afternoon and went inside.

They said that's when the suspect jumped into the SUV and forced the elderly female passenger out.

Police said the man sped off in the SUV, travelling east on Park Street.

Officers tried to pull the stolen vehicle over but said the driver took off at a high rate of speed south down Toronto Street, "having no regard for traffic signals."

The stolen SUV eventually rear-ended another vehicle on Simcoe Street and skidded across the centre median, finally coming to a stop.

Police said the driver tried to run from the scene but was captured by officers a short distance away.

They charged the suspect, of no fixed address, with several offences, including robbery, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while prohibited, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with probation.

The accused is being held in police custody with a video bail hearing scheduled for today.

Police say the female passenger forced from the SUV and the driver of the rear-ended vehicle were not seriously injured.