Charges laid in Wellington County crash from August

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a crash on August 7, 2022.

On Friday, OPP said a 34-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle.

A 61-year-old driver from Guelph was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The driver of the sedan and two passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.