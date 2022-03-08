Charges laid, OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash

One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.

Provincial police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger was ejected from a moving vehicle and was then struck and killed.

On Wednesday, OPP said Wyatt Chambers, 26, of Tillsonburg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to police, the driver left the scene but later returned and is now in custody.

OPP reported earlier Tuesday evening that a pedestrian was involved in the collision.

Lisgar Avenue was closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive for about six hours.

A 24-year-old Langton man is charged with dangerous operation causing death, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation, blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.