Charges laid, RCMP search for suspect after 2 men stabbed near Cold Lake, Alta.

Two men are facing charges after a pair of stabbings in eastern Alberta last month and police are looking for help to arrest one of them.

RCMP responded to the call in the Cold Lake area on Jan. 23, Mounties revealed in a Tuesday news release.

"The victims, a male in his mid-twenties, and a male in his mid-thirties, suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to an Edmonton hospital," wrote Cpl. Gina Slaney.

Daidien Jewel Desjarlais, 22, who lives in Cold Lake First Nation, has been arrested and charged with: aggravated assault, break and enter with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been remanded in custody.

Tealyn Jason Marten, 23, also a Cold Lake First Nation resident, is facing the same charges, and police are looking for help from the public to locate him.

He is described as 6' tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he should not be approached and are asking anyone with information on where he is to call Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).