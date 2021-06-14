Charges laid under Reopening Ontario Act after gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite Churches

Chatham-Kent police have charged two men in connection to gatherings at the Old Colony Mennonite Churches.

Police responded to reports of gatherings at the in Dresden, Charing Cross and Wheatley locations Sunday morning.

Through investigation, officers determined the churches had been in violation of the current regulations.

A 50-year-old old Dover Centre man and 40-year-old Dresden man are each facing charges under the reopening Ontario Act.

Both men will be required to attend Provincial Offences Court in July.

A gathering at the Wheatley location remains under investigation, police say.