Charges laid, victim still in critical condition after weekend crash

Charges have now been laid following a crash in downtown London on April 30.

A 47-year-old London man is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation causing bodily harm and fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm for his alleged involvement.

As previously reported, emergency services responded to the scene in the area of Queens Avenue and Richmond Street just after 3 a.m. on Sunday where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and according to police, remains in hospital in critical condition.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled for a court appearance in June.