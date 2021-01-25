Aylmer, Ont. police say they are reviewing evidence and are expecting to lay charges for breaching Ontario's Emergency Orders after a gathering at the Church of God on Sunday.

A video posted to Pastor Henry Hildebrandt's YouTube page shows a group of maskless people inside the church on John Street North, which would violate provincial orders limiting in-person religious gatherings to 10 people.

Aylmer police Chief Zvonko Horvat says, “Our investigation, this time around, will hopefully identify those individuals that were not only organizing but also in attendance and we will be charging all of those that we can identify...Everybody who is identified will be charged.”

Police are also reportedly reaching out to Southwestern Public Health to develop further mitigating strategies specific to the church.

Horvat adds, “It’s totally irresponsible what this particular group is doing. The great citizens of Alymer are abiding by the rules, including the business owners who are impacted by the current restrictions. And our expectation is that others will abide, and it’s unfortunate that this particular group chose this path.”

He says police were out on patrol on Sunday, but not at the event as the church had abided by provincial rules over the past two or three weeks.

“We felt that perhaps this was a good indicator they were going to continue to abide by the rules, unfortunately they chose not to.”

