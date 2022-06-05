Charges pending after man dies in quad rollover in Parkland County: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
One man is dead after a quad rolled over on Range Road 20 south of Parkland Drive on Saturday, according to RCMP.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in Parkland County.
Mounties say there were two people on the quad at the time of the rollover and no other vehicles were involved. One man died and another suffered minor injuries.
Police added that charges are pending against the man who survived the rollover.
