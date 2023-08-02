Charges pending after motorcycle crash claims life in Barrie

One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.

Barrie police say the collision happened at the Innisfil Street and John Street intersection at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old Barrie man, was travelling northbound on Innisfil Street when a vehicle travelling southbound turning left on John Street drove in front of him.

He was thrown from his bike.

The intersection was closed until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, with charges pending, police say.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 #2592.