Charges pending after motorcycle crash claims life in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Jonathan Guignard
One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Barrie.
Barrie police say the collision happened at the Innisfil Street and John Street intersection at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old Barrie man, was travelling northbound on Innisfil Street when a vehicle travelling southbound turning left on John Street drove in front of him.
He was thrown from his bike.
The intersection was closed until 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, with charges pending, police say.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 #2592.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour disputeUnionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Edmonton co-founder of Brown Ballers aims to branch out from all-Indian basketball success storyIt was a big moment on July 26, one Edmonton's Navin Ramharak will never forget: a major U.S. tournament win broadcast to 11 million people by the all-pro Indian basketball team he helped organize.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan KinneyAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire seasonAs thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.
-
Grieving B.C. grandmother demands apology after grandson's death in foster careFamily members are speaking out about the gruesome torment of two B.C. foster children, including an 11-year-old boy who died after being beaten by his foster parents in 2021.
-
-
Smooth sailing Friday morning for beleaguered BC FerriesIt was strangely quiet at Swartz Bay terminal Friday morning, even though the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Leave bats where they are, group advises as pup season arrivesA Victoria conservation group warns Islanders may see more bats around their homes and even on the ground, as pups are learning to fly this time of year.
-
Calgary man faces 70 charges in connection with 25 southern Alberta break-and-entersA Calgary man has been charged with 70 offences in connection with 25 break-and-enters in Calgary, Lethbridge, Raymond, Coaldale, Vulcan and Strathmore and Diamond Valley.