Charges pending after pedestrian dies in hit and run: Sask. RCMP

A 34-year-old man has died after a hit and run on Highway 2 in Northside, Saskatchewan, about 35 kilometres north of Prince Albert.

RCMP said the incident happened Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. after a vehicle hit a pedestrian outside a business in the hamlet and then fled.

“An injured male was located and he was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene. He has been identified as a 34-year-old from Paddockwood, SK,” an RCMP news release said.

Police said they have notified the man’s family but will not be releasing his name at this time.

RCMP began patrols to locate the vehicle involved, which was found in Little Red River around 11 p.m.

“The driver was later located and taken into custody,” the release said.

Charges are pending, RCMP said.

RCMP major crimes have taken over the investigation, the release said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.