Charges pending after police tactical unit responds to Saskatoon home

(File photo)

Members of Saskatoon Police Service’s tactical team responded Monday morning to a home in the 300 block Avenue S South.

According to a news release, police received a report of threats being made and believed that a firearm may have been involved.

The officers cleared the home and did not find a gun, the release said.

A male is in custody and charges are pending, police say.

