Police responded to a Waterloo neighbourhood on Thursday morning after a stolen vehicle crashed into a pole.

It happened in the area of Hazel and Albert streets.

According to a post on social media, officers had closed Hazel Street between Blythwood Road and Albert Street to investigate a stolen car.

A red pickup truck was involved in a crash in the area.

Officers on scene said that "it appears it is a stolen vehicle." In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen.

Two people reportedly suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Both are in custody and police said charges are pending.

Police closed the entrance and exits of the Parkdale Plaza while they investigated.