Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending after a tanker full of milk rolled over on a northeastern Ontario highway Thursday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 63 east of North Bay.

No word on the cause of the crash, but the road was closed for eight hours and police say travellers should expect delays on Friday as crews clean up the scene.

Police say minor injuries were reported as a result of the rollover and charges are pending for the driver.