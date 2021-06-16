Charges pending after transport truck crash closes Hwy. 401 near Kingston, Ont.

A crash between two transport trucks closed the eastbound Highway 401 near Kingston Wednesday morning and Ontario Provincial Police say charges are pending.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 401 and Highway 15. Police say there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

In a release, the OPP said a transport truck driver had stopped on the eastbound shoulder when another transport truck collided with the parked vehicle. The second truck caught fire and Kingston firefighters were called in to extinguish it.

No one was inside the vehicle as it was burning, police said. One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Emergency detour routes are in place and police are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.

Police say they are expecting a "lengthy closure" and it's unknown when the highway will reopen.

Investigators from the OPP and the Ministry of the Environment are working to determine what happened.

