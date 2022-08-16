Charges pending against woman who struck 2 police vehicles: RCMP

RCMP say charges are pending against a woman who allegedly rammed into two police vehicles in southern Alberta last week.

Officers from the Vulcan detachment were called to an area south of Champion, Alta. at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 for reports of a woman trespassing on private property.

RCMP say responding officers recognized the woman's vehicle from "two separate incidents" in Claresholm and Vulcan the previous day, though no specifics on those incidents were given.

When the woman spotted the officers, she allegedly put her vehicle in reverse and struck one RCMP cruiser, then put her vehicle in drive and struck a second RCMP cruiser, before being taken into custody.

"Thanks to the quick acting public who called right away, police we were able to locate and apprehend the female, which put an end to her two day crime spree," said Sgt. Troy Dobson in a Tuesday RCMP release.

One officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries but has since been released.