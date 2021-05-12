Charges pending following drugs and guns bust in Lacombe: police

On May 5, three people were arrested on drugs and firearms offences following a joint investigation between ALERT and the Lacombe Police Service.

ALERT says it searched a home in Lacombe associated with drug activity and investigators found methamphetamine, pills, two handguns, and three rifles.

The three individuals involved are not being named at this time. According to police, charges are pending.

“Organized crime impacts every community,” Insp. Sean Boser, from the ALERT regional teams, said.

“This investigation is a strong example of police agencies working together to take drugs and guns off the street.”

If you suspect gang activity in the community call the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).