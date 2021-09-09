Charges pending following Olds, Alta. crash that sent man and child to hospital
RCMP say charges are pending against the driver in a late August crash which resulted in injuries to him and a child who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Authorities responded to the scene, on Highway 2 south of Highway 27, at about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and discovered the wreckage of a vehicle in the median.
The occupants, a 48-year-old man and a seven-year-old child, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Following an investigation by the RCMP, officials believe alcohol may have been factor in the incident.
Police say there is "no reason" for drivers to get behind the wheel while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
"If you have any information in relation to impaired drivers or any other criminal offences, please call the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or call your local police," RCMP wrote in a release.
Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
The suspect will be identified once formal charges are laid.
