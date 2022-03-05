iHeartRadio

Charges pending following weapons complaint in Moncton Friday: RCMP

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck).

Codiac District RCMP is investigating a weapons complaint that occurred in Moncton Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., police say they responded to the area of Lorne Street and Mackenzie Avenue after receiving a weapons complaint.

Police say one residence in the area was searched and cleared.

According to police, it is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Police say charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

