Charges pending in Cambridge crash that sent nine to hospital: police
Nine people were taken to three separate hospitals following a crash in Cambridge on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to the area of Townline Road and Pinebush Road around 8:30 p.m.
In a news release, police said a 21-year-old woman driving a GMC Jimmy made a left turn onto Pinebush Road, travelling into the path of a Toyota Sienna driven by a 25-year-old woman.
The Jimmy flipped onto its roof in the crash, police said.
The nine people in the two vehicles were all hospitalized. Two people were taken to an out-of-region hospital, but police said their injuries aren't life-threatening.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. Police said charges are pending.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Metro Vancouver's budget was passed. Here's how much more households will pay.The Metro Vancouver authority's newly passed budget means households will pay an average of $595 for all regional services next year.
-
Cambridge bridge reopens after structural damageThe bridge on Blackbridge Road in Cambridge is open to traffic again on Monday.
-
Expense fraud trial of former hospital chief executive underway in Halifax courtThe fraud trial of a former hospital chief executive is underway Monday in a Halifax provincial court. Tracy Kitch is charged with breach of trust and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an investigation into her expenses while she was the senior leader of the IWK Health Centre.
-
Ford makes campaign-style stop in Bradford touting controversial bypassDoug Ford's Progressive Conservative government is doubling down on its commitment to fully fund a controversial highway project that was first proposed decades ago.
-
Power outage affects 1,187 customers in Sault Ste. MarieCrews with PUC in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two separate power outages Monday morning.
-
Chatham woman killed after collision with truck and grain vacChatham-Kent police say a 32-year-old woman has died after a collision between a car and a pickup truck pulling a grain vac.
-
Alberta junior football team helps first responders following Sask. highway crashThe Borden, Sask., fire department is thanking an Alberta football squad for offering assistance following a highway crash.
-
Police investigate anti-Semitic posters in west OttawaOttawa police are looking into a series of anti-Semitic posters that have been put up in the city’s west end.
-
B.C. senior and son shot by police; Inquest results in 5 recommendationsA coroner's jury examining the police-involved shootings of a mother and her adult son in northern British Columbia has made five recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.