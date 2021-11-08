Charges pending in Cambridge crash that sent nine to hospital: police

Nine people were taken to three separate hospitals following a crash in Cambridge on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Townline Road and Pinebush Road around 8:30 p.m.

In a news release, police said a 21-year-old woman driving a GMC Jimmy made a left turn onto Pinebush Road, travelling into the path of a Toyota Sienna driven by a 25-year-old woman.

The Jimmy flipped onto its roof in the crash, police said.

The nine people in the two vehicles were all hospitalized. Two people were taken to an out-of-region hospital, but police said their injuries aren't life-threatening.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated. Police said charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.