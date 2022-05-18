Charges pending in Highway 11 crash, road fully reopened

The driver of a transport is going to be facing charges after the vehicle ended up on its side blocking Highway 11 south of North Bay for most of Tuesday, police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River Tuesday morning, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet shortly before 8 a.m.

It closed the road in both directions for several hours and was fully reopened nearly 12 hours later.

One person suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.

Officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are still investigating but told CTV News in an email that charges are pending in the incident. No word yet on what those charges are.