Charges pending in Highway 11 crash, road fully reopened
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The driver of a transport is going to be facing charges after the vehicle ended up on its side blocking Highway 11 south of North Bay for most of Tuesday, police say.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River Tuesday morning, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet shortly before 8 a.m.
It closed the road in both directions for several hours and was fully reopened nearly 12 hours later.
One person suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.
Officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are still investigating but told CTV News in an email that charges are pending in the incident. No word yet on what those charges are.
-
Driver accused of travelling 132km/h in 50 zone in CollingwoodPolice stopped a driver accused of travelling well over the speed limit through Collingwood in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
-
$100K raised for 5 Calgary siblings orphaned in crashFive Calgary siblings who lost their mother and father in a three-month period are set to receive financial support from an online fundraising campaign.
-
Greater Victoria School District urges parents to speak with kids after rash of youth crimesThe Greater Victoria School District (SD61) is asking families to speak with their children after a rash of recent crimes by youth in Victoria.
-
Interim Waterloo regional police chief namedRegion of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman says Inspector John Goodman will take over as interim police chief when current chief Bryan Larkin leaves in July.
-
Free permits offered for Calgary's 2022 Neighbour Day celebrationThe annual celebration started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.
-
Man pushed to the ground, punched in the face in unprovoked attack at SkyTrain station: policeAn unprovoked attack at a SkyTrain station led to a man being arrested in New Westminster last week, local police say.
-
Fisheries Department issuing licenses in N.L. without checking boat registration: TSBAn investigation into a fatal 2020 fishing accident in Newfoundland has prompted the Transportation Safety Board to call on the federal Fisheries Department to change the way it issues fishing licences.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe CountyA Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.
-
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck: Winnipeg policeA cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday after a crash with a garbage truck at a Winnipeg intersection.