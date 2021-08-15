Charges pending in Sunday evening crash on Main Street

A driver is facing charges after a woman was struck as she was exiting her car on Main Street Sunday evening.

Winnipeg Police say the incident occurred near the corner of Main and Perth Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. The woman is reported to be in stable condition.

CTV News observed two vehicles in the area that were surrounded by police tape.

Traffic on southbound Main Street was rerouted for several hours after the crash, but it has since returned to normal.

-with files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos

.

Please avoid the area of Main Street between Hartford Avenue and Perth Avenue. There has been a motor vehicle accident and southbound traffic will likely be redirected for the next couple of hours. Thank you.