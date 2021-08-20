Charges pending in Wilmot Township crash: WRPS

Waterloo regional police say charges are pending in a single-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Sandhills Road and Berlettes Road around 2:30 a.m. According to police, a driver lost control of her vehicle and left the roadway, travelling in the ditch for around 100 metres before hitting a hydro pole and rolling over.

Police said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours to repair the damaged hydro pole.

The investigation is ongoing and police said charges are pending.