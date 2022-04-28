iHeartRadio

Charges possible after wheel comes off school bus in West Nipissing area

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a wheel separated from a moving school bus April 26. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a wheel separated from a moving school bus April 26.

Students were aboard the bus at the time.

The incident took place on Highway 64, Nipissing West OPP said in a tweet Thursday.

"Fortunately, none of the student passengers (were) injured," police said.

"The driver and/or the company maybe be charged."

12