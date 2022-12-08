Charges recommended after 2 women forcibly confined in U-Haul van, Delta police say

Police in Delta are recommending charges of forcible confinement and assault against a man and a woman who allegedly held two women against their will inside a U-Haul van.

Officers were called to the vicinity of Highway 17 and Ladner Trunk Road just before noon Wednesday for a report of a distraught woman, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.

When they arrived, police found a 21-year-old woman who had been assaulted, robbed and forcibly confined, the DPD said.

She had escaped from the vehicle, but another woman was still forcibly confined in the van, according to police.

"It was determined early in the investigation that all of the occupants knew each other," the DPD said in its release.

Delta officers notified other agencies to be on the lookout for the van, which was ultimately found by Langley RCMP in Aldergrove.

The second victim was located unharmed, and Mounties arrested two suspects, one male and one female, the DPD said.

"The investigation is ongoing," police said. "A report to Crown Counsel has been submitted recommending several charges, including forcible confinement and assault."

Police said the two suspects remained in custody Thursday, awaiting their first appearance in court. Their identities were not released, as they have not yet been charged.

"The Delta Police Department wishes to thank our partners from the Langley RCMP, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, and Air 1, for their assistance in locating the second victim and arresting the suspects in this investigation," police said.