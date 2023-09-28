Charges stayed for Saskatoon police officers accused in dog bite incidents

The Crown has stayed the charges against a pair of Saskatoon police officers accused in two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.

Const. Dennis Baron and Const. Cole Miklautsch were charged in May 2022, after the conclusion of separate Public Complaints Commission investigations.

Miklautsch was accused in connection with a July 2019 incident where a police dog was used to take a suspect into custody following a vehicle pursuit.

Baron's charge stemmed from a June 2020 incident where police responded to a reported break-in at a fenced compound — also involving a police dog.

Each officer faced a charge of aggravated assault.

Miklautsch's charge was stayed on Sept. 7, according to Elise von Holwede, the attorney representing the officers in their separate matters.

Baron's charge was stayed on July 26, von Holwede said in an email.

Charges are stayed by the Crown if they decide it’s better to halt the trial, the prosecutor can always resume legal proceedings within a year.

Following the announcement of the charges last year, Justin Soroka, the man injured in the 2019 arrest spoke to CTV News.

"I ended up enduring a rupture to my Achilles, I had tendons completely severed. I had 45 stitches and 56 staples throughout six months of healing and surgeries," Soroka said.

--With files from Laura Woodward, Rory MacLean