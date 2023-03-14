Charitable organization repairs roof damaged by Fiona for Cape Breton family

A Cape Breton family doesn’t have to worry about leaks in their roof anymore.

The Fiona damage has been repaired by a charitable organization, after the family received no help from the government even though applications were sent in months ago.

The Mennonite Disaster Service completed the work last week.

“I'm a lot less anxious about having leaks. I don't have to bail out with buckets anymore. My arms are getting a bit of a rest,” said family member Jessica Reid-Lynk

More work will be done on the inside of her home in Westmount, N.S, but her smile quickly turned upside down.

The family has been told by Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office they do not qualify for disaster relief assistance because the house is currently in Jessica’s father’s name, who passed away in 2014.

“It's a process. I can't afford to do the probate. There was no will. He passed away before we could get the house. It's just a matter of cost,” explained Reid-Lynk

In an email to CTV News on Tuesday, Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management office said they cannot speak to specific cases.

“Applications are assessed for eligibility in accordance with the federal program requirements and any outstanding legal matters related to the ownership of a property may affect the outcome of a claim,” said a spokesperson.

The email went on to say typically, if a loss is insurable and insurance could have been purchased, the loss will not be paid by DFA.

“It's a shame actually that we have to rely on outside organizations to come in and try and make people whole,” said Northside-Westmount Liberal MLA Fred Tilley.

Tilley says he is still hearing from people in his riding who have not yet received funding to cover Fiona damages.

“People are waiting without any information. If we use the Lynk's for example, their application was made in our office in October and it's now mid-March and they're just finding out they're denied funding. That's the part that's unacceptable to me,” said Tilley.

The province says at this time, applications for assistance are still being processed.