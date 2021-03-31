Charities, non-profits can have ByWard Market Ottawa sign light up in their colours

The Ottawa sign in the ByWard Market could soon be lit up in the colours of charities and events, thanks to a city program.

The City of Ottawa says local charities, non-profits, and "other eligible organizations" can now apply to have the sign on York Street illuminated in the colours of their choice.

To be considered eligible, the city says all requests must reflect a position of objectivity and non-partisanship, and be committed to representations that are:

Non-religious;

Apolitical and non-diplomatic;

Free of discrimination, hatred, violence and/or racism; and

Of benefit to the wider community.

City staff will evaluate each application on first-come, first-served basis.

The application period will remain open until May 17, with illuminations set to begin in late June.

The fee for standard illuminations is being waived at this time as a result of COVID-19, the city says, but fees for customized and last-minute requests remain in effect.

Details on how to apply can be found on the city's website.