Charity and community organizations busy this Christmas season

The spirit of giving is very much alive this Christmas season in the Maritimes. At the Kiwanis Club Christmas tree lot in Dartmouth, trees are selling fast.

"The sales have been phenomenal and the community has been a big support," said Kiwanis Club member Art Hood, who added money raised from selling more than 600 trees will go back into the local community.

"It goes to several breakfast programs," said Hood. "We do work directly at some of the schools and their breakfast programs."

The Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission is in the final days of its annual sock campaign, in time for the winter months.

"We collect them and then we give them to our navigator who works around Dartmouth," said Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission Executive Director Tim Rissesco. "As well as Margaret's House, the local charity kitchen. Both places will be distributing them to people who need warm socks in the winter."

Margaret’s House cancelled its major Christmas fundraiser this year because of the pandemic. However, the work to assist and feed community members never ends.

"We are currently providing more than 3000 meals for those who are dealing with food insecurity, every month at this time," said board member Heather Lynn Spencer. "We are hoping that people will continue considering us when they are looking at where they would like to donate in the coming months."

During the pandemic and the frequent supply chain interruptions, Feed Nova Scotia has learned to be innovative and always prepared to help alleviate food insecurity.

"At any one time, we have a contingency plan about what happens if the numbers spike," said Feed Nova Scotia Executive Director Nick Jennery. "That one of the things that we do well is look out to our neighbours."

This week alone, the Feed Nova Scotia warehouse is holding roughly 90,000 kilograms of food.