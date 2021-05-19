Charity auction offering first zipline ride over Ottawa River

Non-essential travel between Ottawa and Gatineau is still strongly discouraged but, when restrictions lift, one group is offering you the chance to skip the bridges and take a zipline over the Ottawa River.

Interzip Rogers is auctioning off the chance to be the first person to take their interprovincial zipline when it officially opens.

"While organizers are still waiting for the green light from public health authorities to announce the official opening date, they have opened online bidding to win the first side-by-side rides on the only interprovincial zip line in the world," a release says.

The funds raised from the auction will be donated to nine local charities in the National Capital Region, including the Ottawa Senators Community Foundation, Centraide Outaouais and the Algonquin Way Cultural Centre.

The zipline is based at the Zibi site on Jos-Montferrand Street in Gatineau. The departure tower on the Ottawa side is 36 metres above the water level. Organizers say riders can reach an average speed of 40 km/h.

It was originally scheduled to open last summer, but was delayed because of the pandemic.

If the zipline is given the green light to open, participants and staff will be required to follow all COVID-19 guidelines on both sides of the river, including physical distancing and mask use.

Bidding is now live and will close on June 4.