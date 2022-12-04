Charity event fundraises for youth mental health in Essex County
A brand new fundraiser took place in Essex County on Saturday, all in the name of supporting youth mental health.
Live music, shopping vendors and activities for people of all ages were all part of the first annual Local Fest.
The event was hosted by 519 Culture at the Blooming Garden until 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Proceeds raised from the free event will go to Noah’s House, a charity that aims to close the gap on mental health support in a non-clinical setting for people aged 11 to 25.
Organizers said they picked Noah’s house as their charity of choice due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on youth mental health.
"This is necessary to bring awareness and to know that they’re not alone and that all these people are here to support,” said Candyce Mollard, culture event manager.
“We are 100 per cent all about supporting local. We love everyone local, whether they’re service-based or product-based so this was just a natural progression to really bring everyone together,” added Serena Ellwood, 519 Culture owner.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-
-
How to get the increased GST tax creditTo help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
-
N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire departmentA man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.