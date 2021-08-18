Charity golf tournament raises money for local cancer care

More than 80 golfers took to the the links Wednesday swinging their clubs at the 23rd Annual Osprey Links Golf Tournament as they raise money for local cancer care in North Bay.





"An event like this, it’s critically important to our fundraising effort," said hospital president and CEO Paul Heinrich.

The last 18 months have forced the hospital to shift the way it fundraises, but hospital officials told CTV News the generous North Bay community continues to support even throughout the pandemic.

"We have an incredibly generous and engaged community when it comes to their hospital, we’ve been very fortunate that they’ve been very generous throughout the pandemic," said Tammy Morison president and CEO of the hospital foundation.

"Healthcare has been on the for front of everyone’s attention over the last 18 months, we have been able to maintain our momentum to make sure the hospital has the funds it needs to care for all patients," she added.

Money raised from the charity golf tournament will go towards upgrading and purchasing equipment as well as continuing care in the hospital.

“Due to the pandemic we were forced to cancel surgeries, despite that, in the past two years we never delayed a cancer related surgery, at no time,” added Heinrich.

It’s the fourth year that funds from the golf tournament have gone directly to local cancer care at North Bay Regional Health Centre. Hospital staff say the goal it to raise $150,000.