Charity promoting reconciliation receives $167K from Manitoba government

The Manitoba government is providing $167,000 to a charity that helps to foster relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Alan Lagimodiere, Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations minister, announced on Tuesday that the funding will go to a Winnipeg-based national charity called Circles for Reconciliation.

This charity holds small gatherings with an equal number of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who participate in discussion circles.

The circles bring together five Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, who meet for 10 gatherings that are led by volunteer facilitators. By taking part in these circles, participants learn from each other about important aspects of Indigenous people’s history.

The goal of this initiative is to create trusting, meaningful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people as part of the 94 Calls to Action.

“Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation to build trust, affirm historical agreements, address healing, and create a more equitable and inclusive society,” Lagimodiere said.

“We are proud to support this unique, grassroots program that facilitates meaningful dialogue and learning opportunities on current and historical themes related to reconciliation.”

Lagimodiere noted the province is providing Circles for Reconciliation with an operating grant of $167,000 from 2021 to 2023. This funding will go towards staff salaries, establishing financial sustainability, and helping the charity build capacity to respond to demands for discussion circles around the province.

Raymond Currie, the co-founder of the charity, said over the past five years they’ve held more than 100 circles in six provinces. This includes circles in Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon, Selkirk and Thompson.

“Our ongoing research reveals a very high level of satisfaction from participants, who continually demonstrate an ongoing commitment to actions advancing reconciliation long after the 10-week circle they attend. We are very grateful for this strong vote of confidence from the provincial government to continue our work,” Currie said.