Charity provides back-to-school supplies to Simcoe County children in need

The new school year is around the corner, and for some families purchasing school supplies can be a financial burden.

Glowing Hearts Charity is trying to ensure that those in need this Fall are not forgotten.

Through a series of donors and sponsors, hundreds of students across Simcoe County will be receiving a backpack filled with quality items.

"There are different contents depending on what level the kids are in, so with the high school kids, there's really expensive items like scientific calculators in there, so they will have everything that they are going to need to get through school," said Alyssa Wright, the secretary for Glowing Hearts Charity.

Nominations for a backpack will be accepted until August 13, and the distribution will begin on August 23.

If you would like to donate or nominate a student for a backpack, go to

glowingheartscharity.org.