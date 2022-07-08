Charity road hockey event raises funds for children's cancer care in Waterloo region

Hockey players came together in Kitchener for the first ever Scotland’s Yard Road Hockey Classic on Friday, with a goal of raising money to improve children's cancer care in Waterloo Region.

The idea comes from the Scotland’s Yard Initiative, which was started by Joy Stewart and Brian Santos after their own experience with pediatric cancer care. Their daughter, Scottie, was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer at the age of three-months-old.

“There are currently 200 kids in K-W that are travelling back and forth to London, Hamilton or Toronto for their treatment,” Joy Stewart, Scottie’s mother said. “Our long-term goal is 10 years from now they can have that treatment locally.”

Brian Santos, Scottie’s father said at one point the family moved to Hamilton for two months.

“It was very hard on our family. So we want to make sure that other families going through similar things don't have as difficult of a time," Santos said.

Friday’s event helped raise $250,000 through donations. Fifty teams of all ages and skill levels are taking part in the event.

Several NHL players like Kitchener’s Logan Stanley and Dennis Wideman, as well as Hamilton’s Ben Chiarot took part in the event, helping to coach and sometimes play in different games.

“All the other amenities that we have, children cancer care seems like a basic necessity with a community this large,” Ben Chiarot, Florida Panthers defenseman said.

"This is stuff that's easy for us to do, come out here in the community we grew up in and try to raise some money and have a good time. This is fun for us and we're still kids at heart that love to play ball hockey," Logan Stanley, a Winnipeg Jets defenseman said.

Chiarot and his wife Jacqueline are co-chairs of the event. Jacqueline grew up in Waterloo and wanted to get involved after building a relationship with Scottie and seeing the struggles she deals with.

“To do something for our community it means a lot, because one family is too many, and to see what Scottie went through we don’t want anyone else to go through that,” Jacqueline Charot said.

Organizers are hoping they can make Scotland’s Yard Road Hockey Classic an annual tradition and grow the event for next year.